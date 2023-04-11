Sarah Sanders asks state board applicants to name what they admire about her most while applying for job

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is asking applicants to serve on state boards and commissions to write explanations of what they admire about her leadership most, reported the Arkansas Times on Tuesday.

"Looking to serve your state in some official capacity? First, kiss the ring," wrote Austin Bailey. "The application form you must fill out to be considered for a post on state boards and commissions includes this question: 'What is an accomplishment of the Governor’s that you admire the most?'"

As Bailey noted, this portion of the questionnaire allows a full 500 words — which is twice the length of the question, "What book have you read that would best define your life and why?"

This questionnaire was first flagged by Nate Bell, a former Republican member of the Arkansas Legislature who now characterizes himself as a "politically homeless conservatarian" and compared Sanders' hiring practices to that of a "banana republic."

Sanders, who previously served as former President Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary and emerged back onto the national stage with a response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address described by one analyst as "dystopian," has been a frequent source of controversy.

She recently signed a measure in Arkansas to turbocharge school privatization while imposing a version of Florida's infamous "Don't Say Gay" law in classrooms.