Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders bans word 'Latinx' as part of 'anti-woke' crusade

In one of the first seven executive orders she made immediately after taking the oath as the new governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders officially banned the world "Latinx" from official use throughout the state government, reports NBC News.

Sanders' executive order now makes it mandatory that all Arkansas agencies, departments an offices submit a detailed written review of their current use of the term "Latinx." It forces all state entities to begin using the terms "Latino," "Latina" or "Hispanic."

With less than five percent of Arkansas population being Hispanic, many political insiders feel as this is just a case of Sanders grandstanding for attention.

Scholar Ed Morales, for instance, told NBC News that Sanders is simply pandering to an "anti-woke agenda" guaranteed to get her attention from right-wing media outlets.

The other executive orders signed by Sanders included an educational executive order that prohibits Arkansas schools from instruction about critical race theory, budget and spending modifications and other government operational executive orders. Many of which were the completion of campaign promises to her right-wing constituency.