'Scared for my life': Black family targeted by racist flyers after moving into Houston neighborhood

On Monday, local news outlet ABC 13 reported that a Black family is being targeted with racist threats after moving into the planned community of Kingwood just outside Houston, Texas.

"Within a week of moving into the Woodland Hills Village subdivision, Erika, her roommate, and her 12-year-old daughter were faced with a note left on their front doorstep," reported Shelley Childers. "'Very nasty. 'Color of your skin. [Expletive], get out of here. You don't belong here, get out of our neighborhood,'' Erika recalled. And then the very next day, she says a second note was also left at the doorstep. 'Go to sleep. Wake up. There's another note: 'last warning,'' she explained."

According to the report, Erika then caught four men in her driveway slashing the tires on her SUV, upon which they fled the scene.

Houston police say they are investigating the incident as a hate crime. A neighbor, identified only as Robert, said, "Somebody that will do that, there's nothing redeeming about them."

Hate crimes have seen an uptick in recent years, reaching their highest level in roughly two decades.

