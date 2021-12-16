School board member punched in the face as debate over Native American mascot turns violent: report

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that a school board member in Glastonbury, Connecticut was punched in the face during a contentious meeting about changing a local mascot referencing Native Americans.

"The dust-up between the parent, Mark Finocchiaro, and board secretary Ray McFall, took place during a 10-minute recess after tempers flared amid a public comment period about the Glastonbury Tomahawks name, which was changed last year to the Glastonbury Guardians," reported Justin Rohrlich. "A committee was formed to consider changing the Tomahawks name and logo in the wake of nationwide protests following the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by a Minneapolis police officer. The choice was all-but solidified when the National Congress of American Indians subsequently contacted the board and asked that the tomahawk logo and mascot be phased out."

READ MORE: 'Should be replaced ASAP!' Trump calls for McConnell's ouster again in latest tantrum

According to the report, the confrontation occurred during a ten minute recess.

"Cellphone video recorded by bystanders at Tuesday’s session showed Finocchiaro, 53, confront the 57-year-old McFall, standing nose-to-nose with the former Marine Corps officer. When McFall gently pushed Finocchiaro away, Finocchiaro responded by punching McFall, who immediately dropped to the floor," said the report. "McFall was able to get back up on his own and did not appear to be seriously injured. Glastonbury Town Councilman John Cavanna was at the meeting, and stepped in to break up the altercation."

This incident comes as the FBI and Justice Department are increasing scrutiny on violent threats made against educators around the country — an effort that Republicans in Congress and right-wing media have baselessly characterized as an attempt to silence the First Amendment rights of parents.