Some Oxford shooting copycats are as young as 'nine years old'

Following the deadly Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30 by 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley that left four students dead as well as wounded six others and a teacher, Michigan authorities warn a copycat trend is plaguing the state with children's young as nine years old threatening gun violence against their peers.

“We have charged 18 youth in the last few days with crimes relating to school threats," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement Wednesday. "Much has been written about these types of cases lately, yet still these serious events continue to happen."

"Two nine year olds at Riverside Elementary were each in possession of a 'naughty/nice' list with several names on each, as well as the words 'alive' and 'dead' on each side of the lists," Worthy stated. "Both students were transported to police headquarters and subsequently turned over to their parents. Juvenile petitions will be submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review and consideration of charges."

An eighth grade student at Pierce Middle School "told another student that he brought a gun to school, and at one point made a threatening gesture with his hand, mimicking a shooting gun," Worthy said. "The student making the threat was taken into custody and is now lodged at Oakland County Children’s Village, pending a hearing Thursday at 1:30pm."

Worthy continued, "Administrators at Oakland Scholars Charter School made [police] aware of an eight-grader who made statements about his plan 'if I was a school shooter,' including type of gun as well as time and location. The student also made specific gestures mimicking a shooting gun. The student was taken into custody and is now lodged at Oakland County Children’s Village, pending a hearing Thursday at 1:30pm."

“People are making threats. They are saying ‘I’m going to bomb the school. I’m going to kill people,” Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit told reporters Tuesday.

"It is imperative that parents have a serious conversation with their children," Underwood said. "They must be made aware that these types of behaviors will not be tolerated, that such behavior can be criminal, and that there will most certainly be severe consequences."