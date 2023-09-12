'You are that blind!' Freedom Caucus chair loses it when asked about 'actual evidence' for impeachment
Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) appeared irritated on Tuesday when asked what "actual evidence" he had to back the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

At a press conference, Perry and other caucus members suggested they would not vote to fund the government even though House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) agreed to open an impeachment inquiry just hours earlier.

Perry took questions as the press conference ended.

"Can I just ask, what actual evidence do you have, as opposed to allegations, to show to the American public that would merit an actual impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden and prove that today isn't just about some of you?" a reporter asked.

"Oh, I don't know," Perry replied. "You can see that the homes that the Bidens own can't be afforded on a congressional or Senate salary. You also understand that it's not normal for family members to receive millions of dollars from overseas interests. Those things aren't normal."

"If you can't see that, if you are that blind," the congressman gasped before ending the press conference.

