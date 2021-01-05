Scottish leader warns Trump that he's not welcome as he mulls plan to escape Biden inauguration

President Donald Trump's reported plan to escape to Scotland to avoid being in the country for Joe Biden's inauguration has hit a major snag.

The UK Independent reports that Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that Trump will not be allowed to stay at his Turnberry golf resort due to the lockdown put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We are not allowing people to come in to Scotland without an essential purpose right now and that would apply to him, just as it applies to anybody else," Sturgeon said. "Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose."

Sturgeon said, however, that she didn't know whether any of the rumors swirling around Trump's Scottish travel plans were true.

"I have no idea what Donald Trump's travel plans are, you'll be glad to know," she said. "I hope and expect that... the travel plan immediately that he has is to exit the White House."

Despite rumors that he plans to travel abroad, Trump is still falsely insisting that he won the 2020 presidential election and is putting pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election in the Senate this week.



