Unusual aircraft activity fuels rumors Trump may flee to Scotland before Biden inauguration: report
Donald Trump in Scotland (AFP)

Unusual activity near President Donald Trump's golf resort in Scotland has set off rumors that he might be fleeing there before Joe Biden's inauguration.

Prestwick airport, which is near Trump's Turnberry resort, was told to expect the arrival on Jan. 19 of a U.S. military Boeing 757 plane the president has reportedly used before, reported the Sunday PostSunday Post.

"There is a booking for an American military version of the Boeing 757 on Jan. 19, the day before the inauguration," a source with Prestwick airport told the Post. "That's one that's normally used by the vice president but often used by the first lady. Presidential flights tend to get booked far in advance, because of the work that has to be done around it."

Several U.S. Army aircraft have been seen performing surveillance above Trump's flagship golf resort starting Nov. 12, several days after Biden was projected as the winner of the presidential election.

"The survey aircraft was based at Prestwick for about a week," an airport source said. "It is usually a sign Trump is going to be somewhere for an extended period."