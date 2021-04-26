Capitol rioter denied bail due to his ‘history of punching people in the face’

A federal judge ruled that a New Jersey gym owner should remain jailed on charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection due to his habit of punching people in the face.

Senior U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth ruled Friday that Scott Fairlamb should not be released, saying he agreed with prosecutors that the gym owner and Donald Trump supporter showed no remorse for storming the Capitol and had a history of criminal violence.

"In other words," Lamberth ruled, "the defendant's history of punching people in the face suggests he may punch people in the face again."





The 44-year-old Fairlamb was indicted last month on 12 charges, including assaulting a federal officer, entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds with a deadly weapon, and acts of physical violence on the Capitol grounds.

Multiple tipsters alerted the FBI after spotting Fairlamb in videos from the insurrection, which showed the gym owner carrying a collapsible baton he picked up during the riot.

"What (do) patriots do?" Fairlamb said during the riot, according to prosecutors. "We f*cking disarm them and then we storm the f*cking Capitol."

True to form, according to prosecutors, the former mixed martial arts fighter punched a police officer in the face during the melee.