GOP Rep. Scott Perry is now directly in the Capitol riot committee's crosshairs

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) on Monday sent a letter to Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) in which he demanded that the Trump-supporting congressman come clean about his involvement to overturn the 2020 election.
In a letter to Perry, Thompson claimed that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th riots has already amassed "evidence from multiple witnesses that you had an important role in the efforts to install Mr. Clark as acting Attorney General," and that "we are also aware that you had multiple text and other communications with President Trump’s former Chief of Staff regarding Mr. Clark."
Additionally, Thompson writes that Perry communicated with Mark Meadows using the encrypted app Signal, which means those communications would not have shown up in the text messages that Meadows has already turned over to the committee.
What's more, Thompson informed Perry that when Clark invoked his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination, "he understood that we planned to pose questions addressing his interactions with you."
Thompson has asked for Perry to voluntarily detail his communications with Meadows to the committee and has proposed that Perry meet with the committee within the next two weeks.
Read the full letter below.
