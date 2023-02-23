Ohio Republicans called out by one of their own after GOP lawmaker’s Hindu remarks
An Ohio Republican said a fellow GOP legislator had apologized to him for offensive comments made about his Hindu faith.

State Sen. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) conceded that comments like those made by Rep. Scott Wiggam (R-Wayne County) likely repelled many voters from the Republican Party, but he defended his colleague, reported the Columbus Dispatch.

"I think this is an example of where Republicans need to learn how to speak better about race and religion," Antani said. "I know a racist when I see one, and that's not him, but oftentimes Republicans will speak about race and religion and are very inartful."

Wiggam earlier this month was discussing a variety of topics with students at the University of Akron, and he pointed out that he and Antani disagreed over the death penalty, which he supports.

“Niraj Antani, he doesn't like it either, but he's an Indian," Wiggam said, according to a video posted on YouTube by the university's chapter of Turning Points USA. "He's Hindu, so, you know, they won't even kill cows, and I can say that because I've been over to India."

Wiggam did not respond to a request for comment, but Antani defended his former colleague in the Ohio House.

"Look, I came in with Wiggam, we're friends," Antani said. "I give him the benefit of the doubt."

Although he denies Wiggam is racist, he said his friend could have spoken more respectfully about his faith.

"A big reason I am pro-life is because of Hinduism and my vegetarianism," Antani said. "That is very different than saying people like me won’t even kill cows. It's how you speak about these things."

"I've always said Republicans must learn how to speak about race and religion appropriately or we will continue to fail to attract minority voters to our party," he added. "This is a stark example of that."

