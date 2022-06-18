Supreme Court is a 'train-wreck': expert warns trust was 'blown to smithereens'

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman described chaos on the U.S. Supreme Court created by Ginni Thomas during a Friday evening interview of MSNBC's "The 11th Hour."

"You clerked for the Supreme Court," noted anchor Stephanie Ruhle. "The committee is now requesting to speak to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' wife about her connection to all of this."

"Explain to us what must be going on inside the Supreme Court, given this is happening," she said.

"We know, this is happening, the leak has happened, the total Jets and Sharks court majority is happening, the complete mistrust is happening," Litman replied.

"The court is a train-wreck right now, and it's sad for everyone who has been there. Ginni Thomas, I think, to date, when we heard about unseemly stuff, we thought, 'Well, what does this mean for Clarence Thomas?' I think she has now distinguished herself, she is out front as a coconspirator, potentially, in her own right," he explained.

"She says she's gonna come to the committee and clear it up, maybe she will, and she's got a lot she can tell them about, for instance, [John] Eastman and the like. But this court is really, roiled, as I think, it hasn't been for at least about 80 years, and of course, the big showdown is coming, because within two weeks, what is gonna happen to that leaked draft in the Mississippi case? How will it end up? Will try to put it over?"

"The court's daily, I think getting shocks after shocks, and it functions on trust and collegiality — it just seems blown to smithereens," he concluded.

