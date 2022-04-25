'Yes sir. On it': Sean Hannity agreed to help Trump White House get out the vote on Election Day

"Mark I was just told there is an active shooter on the first floor of the Capitol Please tell the President to calm people," texted Greene at 2:28 p.m. as the Jan. 6 insurrection raged. "This isn't the way to solve anything."

Greene had helped plan the congressional objections to Biden's certification, and she was among numerous other Trump allies who pleaded with Meadows to get the president to call off the mob -- or spread conspiracy theories about them.

"Mark we don't think these attackers are our people. We think they are Antifa," Greene texted at 3:52 p.m. "Dressed like Trump supporters."

However, the very next day Greene sent an apology that the effort to block Biden's certification had failed.

"Yesterday was a terrible day," Greene texted on Jan. 7, 2021. "We tried everything we could in our objection to the 6 states. I'm sorry nothing worked. I don't think that President Trump caused the attack on the Capitol. It's not his fault. Absolutely no excuse and I fully denounce all of it, but after shut downs all year and a stolen election, people are saying that they have no other choice."

"Thanks Marjorie," Meadows replied.

Other text messages show Greene had been deeply involved in the fight to keep Trump in office despite his election loss.

"Good morning Mark, I'm here in DC," Greene texted on Dec. 31, 2020. "We have to get organized for the 6th. I would like to meet with Rudy Giuliani again. We didn't get to speak with him long. Also anyone who can help. We are getting a lot of members on board. And we need to lay out the best case for each state."

Greene was elected in November 2020 but was not sworn in as a member of Congress until Jan. 3, 2021, and she continued to fight Biden's election win until just ahead of the Jan. 20, 2021, inauguration.

"In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall (sic) law," she texted Meadows on Jan. 17. "I don't know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!"