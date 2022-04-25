'Yes sir. On it': Sean Hannity agreed to help Trump White House get out the vote on Election Day
According to a new report from CNN, Fox News host Sean Hannity was in regular contact with Donald Trump's White House on election night and asked how he could use his platform that day to help the former president out.

In a series of texts with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, the Fox News host agreed to use his radio show to push voters in select states to get to the polls.

You can see the texts below via CNN:

Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows

Hey

Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows

NC gonna be ok?

Mark Meadows to Sean Hannity

Stress every vote matters. Get out and vote

Mark Meadows to Sean Hannity

On radio

Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows

Yes sir

Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows

On it. Any place in particular we need a push

Mark Meadows to Sean Hannity

Pennsylvania. NC AZ

Mark Meadows to Sean Hannity

Nevada

Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows

Got it. Everywhere

