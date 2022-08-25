Sean Hannity whines student loan forgiveness is 'new green deal radical socialism'
Sean Hannity speaking at the 2015 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Fox News host Sean Hannity complained about President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan during his radio show on Wednesday evening while acknowledging his low-wage workers would benefit from the plan.

Hannity told his listeners that he paid his way through college but didn't graduate before noting that several of his young staffers would benefit from student loan forgiveness, calling it "radical socialism."

“The people that likely will benefit the most are middle class. You know, think about it. You get out of college, you’re not making a lot of money," he stated. "We have a lot of young people that work on my TV show, they're not making a 125 grand," he said. "They're now eligible to get in some cases up to $20,000 and in other cases $10,000. This is New Green Deal radical socialism."

Hannity — who earns roughly $30 million annually — went on to say that Biden and the left were telling poor people that they should go into debt to pay for their solar panels and asked, "How stupid is that?" Hannity also said the policy was "insane," "perverse," and "reckless."

According to The White House, low-income and Black student loan borrowers will benefit the most from the plan, with almost 90 percent of relief going to people who earn less than $75,000 per year.

