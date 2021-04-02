Sean Hannity throws a fit after John Boehner calls him a 'nut' in new book

Fox News' Sean Hannity on Friday hit back at former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) after he described the Trump-loving cable news host as a "nut" in his soon-to-be-released book.

Boehner's book, which is titled "On the House: A Washington Memoir," criticizes members of the Tea Party who saw their jobs solely as to destroy Washington, D.C., instead of actually governing.

He also pulls no punches on the role right-wing media played in making his life miserable, as Hannity constantly claimed that Boehner and other Republicans weren't doing enough to "fight" former President Barack Obama even though they were limited by controlling only one chamber of Congress throughout most of Boehner's tenure.

Hannity took to Twitter to take a shot back at Boehner, whom he described as a failure as GOP House Speaker.

"John Boehner will go down in history as one of the worst Republican speakers in history," Hannity wrote. "He's weak, timid and what's up with all the crying John? There was not a single time I was around him when he didn't just reek of cigarette smoke and wine breath."

After this tirade, Hannity nonetheless felt the need to wish everyone a "Happy Easter."



