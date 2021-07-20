Hannity urges viewers to take COVID seriously -- minutes after Tucker Carlson pushed more anti-vax propaganda

Fox News personality Sean Hannity made an impassioned plea on Monday for his viewers to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

"Just like we've been saying, please take COVID seriously. I can't say it enough, enough people have died, we don't need any more deaths," Hannity said. "Take it seriously."

He said, "it absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccinations."

That was a marked departure from the previous hour, when Fox personality Tucker Carlson continued to lie about vaccines.

"But we know lying when we see it, and you just saw it. To say again, in unison -- and they're all saying it, 'This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' is simply untrue. That's a lie," Carlson falsely claimed.















