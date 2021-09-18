Sean Spicer bitterly complains the press is treating Jen Psaki better than they did him

As part of a deep dive into the growing popularity of White House press secretary Jen Psaki who has a legion of admirers on social media due to her handling of press, former Donald Trump press secretary Sean Spicer complained to the New York Times that she has gotten a free pass from the media that he never got.

According to the report, even Peter Doocy of Fox News had high praise for Psaki despite his almost daily battles with Psaki that have become widely shared on Twitter and evening newscasts.

"It never feels like I'm getting smacked down or vice versa," Doocy admitted. "I understand why it looks like that, some of the ways that stuff gets clipped, but it doesn't feel like that in the room."

He added, "When I got back from my wedding she made a point to tell everybody in the briefing room that I just got married. That's a transcript I can print out and show to my kids one day."

As for Spicer, who eventually resigned following combative press conferences that were famously mocked on Saturday Night Live -- with actor Melissa McCarthy portraying a bullying and manic Spicer -- he thinks he was held to a higher standard than the current press secretary.

"'I walked into the lion's den every day — she walks into a bunch of kittens,'" Sean Spicer, Mr. Trump's first press secretary and now the 6 p.m. anchor on Newsmax, said in an interview," the Times' Michael Grynbaum wrote.

Spicer also took exception to Psaki taking a dig at him during a press conference after President Joe Biden asked him to resign from the board of the United States Military Academy when she was asked about his performance in her job as well as appearances by Kellyanne Conway defending Donald Trump.

Psaki replied, "I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified."

That led Spicer to complain, "Jen chose to stand and question my qualifications and services to this country. Once she did that, the gloves were off."

