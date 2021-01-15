Seattle cop given 'written reprimand' for tear gassing of reporter that was broadcast live on TV

During Black Lives Matter protests against police in Seattle, a shocking scene unfolded on live television when a CS tear-gas canister detonated directly next to NBC News reporter Jo Ling Kent.

The f-bomb can be heard off camera as the reporter shouted "we're moving" at her camera crew.

Following the explosion, she updated that here and her crew were "OK and safe."

More than seven months later, the Seattle's Office of Police Accountability ruled that the tear gassing "violated policy" and recommended a "written reprimand" for the officer responsible.



