'He had to scramble': Former Trump aide's fight against Jan. 6 subpoena off to a rocky start
Former Trump foreign policy adviser Sebastian Gorka (Screen cap).

Sebastian Gorka's lawsuit against the House select committee hasn't gotten off to a good start.

The right-wing radio host and former Donald Trump aide sued to block a subpoena of his phone records as part of the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection, but Politico's Kyle Cheney reported that Gorka's legal fight was already riddled with errors.

"First, he accidentally posted his personal phone [number] on the public docket and had to scramble to rescind it," Cheney reported.

Gorka then said that all defendants in the case had been successfully served with the lawsuit, which prompted U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss to schedule a status conference for Friday -- but Gorka then realized he hadn't served the Department of Justice or attorney general Merrick Garland.

He then asked the judge to postpone the hearing, but Moss denied his request and kept the conference set for the end of the week.

"Plaintiff's counsel shall provide a copy of this order, along with the Court's prior order setting that scheduling conference, to each of the defendants in this matter," the judge ordered.

