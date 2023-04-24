​The secret recordings of a former soldier that infiltrated the Klan

A new documentary from ABC News Studios in conjunction with the Associated Press will air on Hulu, revealing a murder scheme discovered by a former soldier that infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan.
For a man who went by the name Grand Knighthawk, the workings of the KKK go beyond the cross-burnings in sanitized tales and instead honed in on the deadly operations group plot.
In one covert audio recording, David “Sarge” Mora says, “They’ll have sex with their sisters and they’ll snitch on their own brothers and mothers.”
Grand Knighthawk infiltrated the KKK in the early 2000s, and his mission was to gather intelligence about the group's activities. He was initially hesitant to join, but said that he knew it was necessary to find out what they were planning. The documentary revealed that the KKK members, Moran and white pals Charles Newcomb and Thomas Driver, were crafting a plot in 2015 to kidnap and murder a Black man, named Warren Williams.
The documentary also showcases the inner workings of the KKK, revealing how they recruit members and train them in their ideology. The way that they use violence to advance their agenda is a key piece of the group's activities as well.
The KKK has a long history of violence and hatred towards minorities, particularly Black people but also Jews. They, along with other militias, have begun expanding their hate to target LGBTQ+ groups as well.
"Told through firsthand accounts and rarely heard undercover audio and video recordings, Moore's operation exposes not just the perverseness of white supremacy in the Deep South but also its troubling intersection with law enforcement," the ABC announcement explained.
In a Daily Beast review, Moore is described as rising in the ranks due to his military resume.
"As Moore admits, he inflated his trained-killer reputation to make himself sound more appealing to his hateful associates," the review says. It's what made the men look to Moore when they wanted to take out Williams. "Newcomb was the ringleader of this trio, and in one of many recordings captured by Moore (who wore a wire during portions of this sting operation), he relays his strategy to snatch Williams off the road, throw him in a car, inject him with lethal doses of insulin, and 'let him start doing his floppin’."
The hood-wearing racists have been a big piece of American history, but in recent years things have been a little different. Instead, what Americans have witnessed are white men marching in Charlottesville wearing khakis and polo shirts, carrying tiki torches, and chanting, "Jews will not replace us. You will not replace us." Militia groups have taken up the mantle of pro-gun, anti-government, and straight, white purity.
"The true crime narrative is based on award-winning investigative journalist Jason Dearen’s written series for The Associated Press 'The Badge and the Cross,'" the Washington Press Club said in their announcement of the documentary. "Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK" is set to drop on Thursday.
See the trailer in the video below or at the link here.
‘Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK’ | Official Trailer | Hulu www.youtube.com