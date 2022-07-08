Trump-appointed Secret Service director quits to work for Snapchat: report

U.S. Secret Service Director James M. Murray announced his retirement on Thursday.

Murray, who was appointed by Donald Trump, will work at the media company Snap of Snapchat fame, The New York Times reported.

"The Secret Service has come under the spotlight in recent days after more details emerged about Mr. Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters attacked the Capitol in an effort to stop the routine process of certifying the results of the presidential election," the newspaper reported. "Mr. Trump’s protective detail was with him throughout that day. In testimony last week before the House committee investigating the attack, a former White House aide said she was told that Mr. Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential vehicle and lunged at his lead Secret Service agent after being told he could not go to the Capitol."

Murray served in the agency for 32 yearrs.

"From 2016 to 2018, he served as deputy assistant director of Protective Operations, where he coordinated agency efforts for the presidential campaigns ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election and presidential transition. In April 2018, Murray became the assistant director of the Office of Protective Operations and was responsible for the planning, coordination and administration of the agency's global protective mission. On April 8, 2019, he was named 26th director of the United States Secret Service," the agency explained.

Murray will continue to serve until July 30th.