Jan. 6 committee member Zoe Lofgren reveals the Secret Service has done more than delete digital documents

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) revealed to MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan that the Secret Service has done more than merely deleting text messages, which they are mandated by law to submit to the National Archives.

Addressing the recent revelations about the Justice Department expanding beyond the violence on Jan. 6 to the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election, Lofgren said that she's not sure what role the House Select Committee had in lighting a fire under the attorney general. What she does know, she said, is that public opinion has turned dramatically against Trump as the public hearings continue.

At the close of the interview, Hasan mentioned the Secret Service and Lofgren noted that it isn't just text messages. Almost a year ago, the committee asked for documents and it's taken until just this week for the Secret Service to collect them.

"Well, they are a lot of questions and I add some concerns," she began. "Not only erasing the text messages, but there is information that we have asked for, for almost a year that has only recently been produced — and in some cases, you know, what we got, they knew that we had from another source — they dumped, hundreds of thousands of documents on us, this morning, that we have asked for for almost a year."

She said that it's a troubling pattern of behavior that is emerging from the agency under the Department of Homeland Security.

"I am also concerned about the actions of the inspector general," she noted. "He sat on this for months, months, and months as well. And now, he has ordered the department to stop the forensic analysis of the phones, which we need. We need that to happen. So there is a lot of questions here. And I hope that we can get answers to all of them."

