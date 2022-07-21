Jan. 6 committee member reveals the Secret Service has retained a private lawyer
Donald Trump and Secret Service agent -- (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) revealed on MSNBC Thursday that the U.S. Secret Service has retained their own outside lawyer after it was announced that they were potentially facing criminal prosecution for failing to preserve documents, an ongoing demand of all federal government agencies.

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace asked if it was new that they had private counsel or if they had just retained the private lawyer. Lofgren said she believes that it's a new person.

"I can't give you an exact day, but it is new," she said.

Speaking about the issue, former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi called it a significant piece of information.

"So, timing is everything, right?" he said. "Everyone has the right to counsel, of course, but the timing is important here because if they didn't invoke the right to counsel, they didn't. If they didn't acquire counsel because they didn't think anything was wrong and they weren't under criminal scrutiny and they did it after figuring out 'we're in trouble here' — and we don't know when they heard that the DHS inquiry had turned criminal ... that would be significant."

"So, I get it if you're under criminal inquiry, you should retain counsel, but if they retained counsel earlier than knowing that DHS had formally opened a criminal case, that means they thought they did something potentially unlawful to begin with and that's very significant."

See the discussion and interview with Lofgren below:


Secret Service got a private lawyer www.youtube.com

