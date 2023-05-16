National security adviser has home break-in despite around-the-clock Secret Service protection
United States national security advisor Jake Sullivan had a break-in at his home in the West End neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

According to the Washington Post, the intruder seemed to be intoxicated, but the concern is that someone could get into his home when Sullivan has around-the-clock Secret Service protection.

Such protection began under Donald Trump's administration when there was an assassination plot on John Bolton from an Iranian national.

The incident happened at 3 a.m. in late April.

"There were no signs of forced entry at the home, according to one of the people," said The Post.

“While the protectee was unharmed, we are taking this matter seriously and have opened a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in the statement. “Any deviation from our protective protocols is unacceptable and if discovered, personnel will be held accountable.”

