‘Beyond outrageous’: Morning Joe unloads on Secret Service coverup
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped the U.S. Secret Service for apparently conspiring to help cover up actions to help Donald Trump carry out the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The agency erased text messages from Jan. 5 and 6, 2021, after the Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog asked for records of electronic communications related to the insurrection, according to a letter sent to Congress, and the "Morning Joe" host called out pro-Trump agent Tony Ortano and other loyalists to the former president within the Secret Service.

"Maybe he's close enough to Donald Trump that he wants to commit perjury and go to jail, and hope that his buddy will go to jail and meet him there," Scarborough said. "This is beyond outrageous, what is going on with the Secret Service. It's outrageous, the lies that they're telling behind the scenes. It's outrageous, again, that the inspector general says, 'I asked for these texts on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6,' and they deleted them after the request."

"You know, you know that people are going to want the text messages and the text exchanges for those two days, two of the most significant days," Scarborough added. "You know, this is like, actually, if there were text messages and emails, this would be like FDR's administration going out to the guy that was running the radio tower, saying, 'Please, if you could, preserve all of your electronic emails and correspondence from, you know, Dec. 6 and Dec. 7, 1941, so we can see what happened,' then they destroy them. That's exactly what happened here."

Watch the segment below or at this link.

07 15 2022 06 12 25 www.youtube.com

SmartNews Jan. 6 Hearings