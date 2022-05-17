Mysterious US Army PSYOPS recruiting video has critics scratching their heads -- and wondering about its real intent
A hacker at work (Shutterstock)

A recruitment video made by the U.S. Army Fort Bragg’s 4th Psychological Operations Group-Airborne (Psy-Ops) talked about an effort involving witchery. Psych-Ops is the group that focuses on ways in which the military can use mental and emotional manipulation to try and fight the enemy at the same time that traditional ground forces are.

The video, titled "Ghosts in the Machine," is described by the Charlotte News-Observer as a kind of conspiracy theory, movie trailer with the tagline “All the world’s a stage. Join us.”

The video, posted on May 2, begins with clips of cartoons and then empty city streets and public trains and then gets darker with a shadow man and flashing articles with headlines like “The Occult History of the U.S. Military’s PSYOPS and its Highly Symbolic Recruitment Video.”

“Have you ever wondered who’s pulling the strings?” the video asks. “You’ll find us in the shadows at the tip of the spear. ... Anything we touch is a weapon. We can deceive, persuade, change, influence, inspire. We come in many forms. We are everywhere.”

The Psy-Ops website says that they use informational warfare, which is like fake news and the like. It is not to be confused with the psychic operations being tested until the 1990s in which the military attempted to use ESP, remote viewing, walk through walls and achieve a level of invisibility. There is still an ongoing effort to achieve invisibility, focusing primarily on aircraft but also for soldiers as well. The Chinese military claimed that they figured it out last month. Lying about the ability to be invisible, however, could be an example of informational warfare often deployed by the military Psy-Ops.

“We use all available means of dissemination – from sensitive and high-tech, to low-tech, to no-tech, and methods from overt, to clandestine, to deception."

As one article observed about the Psy-Ops video, “Here’s the odd thing — clandestine Army units like this DON’T make recruiting material, because that material brings unwanted attention,” the Pipeline said. “Have you ever seen an official Delta Force recruiting video? Exactly.”

The video, however, could also be an act of informational warfare.

Read the full report at the Charlotte News-Observer.

You can watch the video below or at this link.

GHOSTS IN THE MACHINE youtu.be

SmartNews