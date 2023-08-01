Losing track: ‘Old school’ policies and practices put national security at ‘high risk’

When news broke that 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guard airman Jack Teixeira leaked defense documents on the social network Discord, experts and concerned citizens alike began questioning who vetted this low-level service member who potentially caused grave damage to national security.

The Teixeira saga, which will likely play out for years to come across courtrooms, Capitol Hill and the Pentagon, laid bare how a troubled young man with extremist tendencies needed only a computer and reliable home internet to disseminate government secrets.

But on a more fundamental level, Teixeira’s leaks represent just the dramatic, final failure of an enfeebled national security vetting system that struggles at times to weed out extremists — even when online warning signs are available — and to track which employees have access to classified information at all.

But a three-month Raw Story investigation revealed that a multi-agency government reform effort, called Trusted Workforce 2.0, is still very much still a work in progress.

It’s susceptible to vulnerabilities that come from gaps in agencies’ and contractors’ inconsistent adoption of security technologies.

Recruitment challenges are exacerbated by perceived biases against some minority population.

Investigation policies that potentially ignore publicly available warning signs — such as social media posting — for why someone should be denied a security clearance.

Key findings from Raw Story’s three-part “Losing Track” investigation include:



