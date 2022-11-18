Security video captures school bus driver brake-checking bus full of kids because she was 'frustrated'

A Michigan school bus driver is under fire after security video showed her seemingly brake-checking a bus full of students she was apparently frustrated with, Click on Detroit reports.

Parents say multiple students were injured, with some even going to the hospital for concussions and one with a fractured nose.

Dawn Snay, who reportedly saw the incident in person and confronted the driver, said the driver told her she was "frustrated."

“I walked up to her and I said, ‘Why would you do that,’” Snay said. “[The bus driver said], ‘I was frustrated, the kids were out of control,’ and I said, ‘Your answer is to slam on the brakes?’”

Parent Caterina Dunn said her child suffered a sprained neck from the incident.

Chippewa Valley schools says the driver has been placed on leave. Parents said the driver retired before the district could take any disciplinary action.

Watch video below or at this link.