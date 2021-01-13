'Each is a rank imbecile and danger to themselves and others': Lawrence O'Donnell shames selfish Republicans

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) has spent the year isolating to protect herself from the coronavirus. She is finally cancer-free after a battle with a tumor in her lung. Now she has COVID-19. It wasn't from a casual trip to the supermarket or a vanity nail appointment, Rep. Watson Coleman went to the Capitol briefly on Wednesday, Jan. 6 for the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election.

She, along with a slate of other officials, were rushed to a safe room when the Captiol came under attack from President Donald Trump's supporters. While in that room with the members, several Republicans refused to wear a mask, despite being offered one. While Watson Coleman was wearing her mask, five days later, she tested positive for COVID-19. The only place where she'd been in close quarters with anyone was in that room with the other members.

During his show Tuesday night, MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell unleashed on thoughtless, careless Republicans who refused to wear a mask to protect their colleague.

"You're 75 years old," O'Donnell set the stage. "You had cancer. You've been carefully isolating and social distancing to protect yourself from COVID-19. Then you have to go into work for something very important and suddenly there's an emergency at work and you are rushed into a crowded room for safety with so many of your co-workers. The social distancing is impossible, and that lasts for several hours. And some of your co-workers are not only not wearing masks, they refuse to wear masks when they are offered to them because they are the stupidest members of congress in modern history."

He went on to say that Rep. Watson Coleman didn't name the Republican members that refused to wear a mask. But he would.

Showing photos on the screen, he listed off: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) and REp. Doug Lamalfa (R-CA)

"Each of them is a rank imbecile and danger to themselves and others as they prove in this video," O'Donnell said before showing a video of a member offering them masks they refused.

See the video below:



