McConnell 'dumbfounded' when asked if any GOP senators have taken up Trump's threats to replace him as leader
Mitch McConnell (C-SPAN/screen grab)

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) isn't worried about anyone from his own party usurping his power.

Former president Donald Trump has been demanding for months that GOP senators replace the Kentucky Republican as their leader, but McConnell "looked almost dumbfounded" when asked whether anyone had stepped up as a potential challenger within the party, reported the Washington Examiner.

“Every reporter in town, including, I’m sure, you, have been probing to find one for months, right?” McConnell said. “Have you found one?”

No Senate Republicans have stated their support for replacing McConnell, and none of the three GOP contenders in the highly conservative Alabama Senate primary have publicly committed to voting against him as leader if they're elected in November.

“That’s the answer to your question," McConnell told the Examiner.

