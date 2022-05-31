How the Supreme Court order could impact narrow Pa. GOP U.S. Senate race

In an order issued Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked the tabulation of some mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.



The decision, issued by Justice Samuel Alito, paused a lower court ruling in a lawsuit over a 2021 judicial candidate in Lehigh County that would have permitted mail ballots returned on time — but missing a handwritten date from the voter — to count toward final results.

The action could affect the narrow margin between GOP U.S. Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick, who are separated by less than 1,000 votes in the Pennsylvania primary race. Lawyers for the candidates appeared in Commonwealth Court earlier Tuesday to argue whether timely — yet undated — ballots should count toward final results.

The order from the nation’s highest court freezes the issue until it can give further consideration.

Earlier this month, the Department of State advised counties to count and segregate the ballots in anticipation of legal challenges.

