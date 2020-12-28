CNN's Ana Navarro unloads on Marco Rubio's 'hypocrisy' on coronavirus

CNN's Ana Navarro unloaded on Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci after getting his first vaccination shot against the coronavirus.
The Florida Republican accused Fauci of lying about masks at the start of the pandemic and then for adjusting the herd immunity number upward, and Navarro joined the chorus of critics blasting Rubio's hypocrisy.
"Im flabbergasted by the level of hypocrisy," Navarro said. "I am not a constituent of Marco, I have known him a long time. [We're] about the same age. 49, a healthy 49-year-old. I am 49 today. There's three parts to this tweet. First, he calls Dr. Fauci a liar, let's begin with that. Look, any Republican who for the last four years has been justifying, defending, being complicit with, standing silently, being cowardly as Donald Trump lies his way through the presidency for four years, if we all heard the [Bob] Woodward tapes where Donald Trump has been lying about the level of danger posed by COVID, he knew about it in February, so if you have been okay with Donald Trump lying, if you have been supporting Donald Trump who is the liar in chief, honestly, Pinocchio could come down with a sequoia tree at the nose and you don't have a leg to stand on to criticize and call out somebody for lying, not to mention that Dr. Fauci did not lie."
"Then he goes on to question Dr. Fauci's scientific opinion," she continued. "Listen, Dr. Fauci has been helping the American people, has been working as a public servant for the American people since 1984. Marco and I were in middle school. Dr. Fauci turned 80 four days ago, he has been working consistently to keep us safe. It is a trusted voice. I know it is a novel opinion for many Republicans now who follow Trump, but most of us prefer to believe in science than to believe in any politician."
"The third one might be the most galling of all, talks about an elite bubble," Navarro added. "As you point out, I will tell you what for me is the definition of an elite bubble. An elite bubble is Congress, people in Congress who have skipped the line over elderly constituents, over frontline workers, over essential workers, over people who are infirm and have co-morbidities, and gotten the vaccine before anybody else -- that's an elite bubble."
