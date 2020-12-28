Conservative polling firm faces furious backlash over 'deranged' scheme for Pence to steal the presidency for Trump
Mike Pence (Shutterstock)

The conservative-leaning Rasmussen Reports polling firm apocryphally quoted Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin to suggest Vice President Mike Pence might hand the election to President Donald Trump.

The series of tweets set off fact-checks from legal experts and historians, as well as baffled mockery and anger, and the pollster later responded by pointing out the analysis, and the quote wrongly attributed to Stalin, had originally been written by right-wing game developer and blogger Alexander Macris.



Other social media users were surprised -- and unconvinced.