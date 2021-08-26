GOP leader quits after controversial fundraiser with Marjorie Taylor Greene: report

Vanessa Treft has resigned as chairwoman from the Seneca County, Ohio Republican Party, she announced in a social media statement.

"I believe in one term and out as our Founding Fathers believed. It's been my pleasure serving Seneca County," Treft posted.

In January, Treft spoke with NBC 24 about attending the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6th that preceded the Capitol insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump who were attempting to overturn the 2020 election. Treft traveled to DC with her mother, Dorothy Treft.

"For me I feel like our country died yesterday because everything that we thought to be truth about what we love about our republic, we didn't get any due process," Vanessa said of the failed insurrection.



Local Tiffin, Ohio news site TiffinOhio.net noted Treft resigned, "following a controversial fundraiser last week which featured a slate of speakers including far-right conspiracy theorists and a QAnon-affiliated insurrectionist."

Treft had denied paying Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) a $10,000 speaker fee and $5,000 in expenses to speak at the fundraiser.

"In addition to Greene, J.R. Majewski, a QAnon-affiliated seditionist who was among the mob of pro-Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection, delivered remarks," the news site reported. "Majewski went on a brief rant about being featured in a TiffinOhio.net story outlining his history, and seemed confused as to whether or not he in fact has a history of touting QAnon conspiracies."











