GOP candidate speaking at 'Justice for J6' rally declares the 'time for civility is done'

Mike Collins is one of just two Congressional candidates announced as a speaker for the incredibly shrinking "Justice for J6 rally" at the U.S. Capitol tomorrow. And he's using the moment to go full wingnut.



Collins, a trucking company owner, ramped up wild rhetoric Friday at what was billed as a "campaign kickoff" in Jackson GA -- even though Collins had announced his candidacy more than three months ago on June 8.

Collins "promised to stand up to 'liberal left-wing wackos, RINOS, elites — and even the Republican establishment," including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), promising to vote against him becoming Speaker of the House if Republicans take control of the chamber in 2023,' Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) reported Friday.

"And if by some odd chance he becomes speaker and he doesn't want to give me a committee assignment, then I'm fine with that," he said. "I'll make a great teammate for Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene."

He added: "The time for civility, the time for compromise, that's over with; the time for bipartisanship is done," he told. "There is no compromising."

Collins is among just a few speakers being billed for the diminished rally. But he's undaunted about that.

"He said his attendance at the D.C. rally is about fighting back against political persecution and tweeted that "America should not have a government that holds political prisoners," GPB reported.

"These people deserve their day in court; everybody deserves their day in court," he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "And I'm going up there to say to these people need their day in court, and it's time for it to happen."

Collins is the son of the late Rep. Mac Collins, who served in Congress from 1993 to 2005, leaving to mount an unsuccessful 2004 U.S. Senate race. The elder Collins died in 2018.

Collins, who describes himself as a lifelong trucker who now owns a large trucking company is one of more than a dozen people running in the Republican primary for Georgia's 10th Congressional District. The seat is being vacated by Rep. Jody Hice who's primarying Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

"Hice, who beat Collins in a primary runoff in 2014, endorsed Gwinnett-based state Rep. Timothy Barr for the seat in the comfortably conservative district, which could see substantial alterations to its boundaries during redistricting in the coming months," GPB reports. But Collins holds a fundraising lead so far.

Collins is not limiting his MAGA-plus credentials to his planned appearance at the pro-insurrectionist rally. He also has called for the removal of Georgia's electronic voting equipment and for an "audit" of the 2020 election that was counted three separate times.

"We can take the path of Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney and crying Adam Kinzinger, or we could take the path of the Jim Jordans, Matt Gaetzes, the Marjorie Taylor Greenes and the Donald Trumps: true conservative fighters," Collins told the crowd. "That's the party I want to be a part of."