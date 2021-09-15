Capitol Police ask Pentagon for troops to be ready for Sept 18 rally

The United States Capitol Police announced on Wednesday the department is coordinating with the Department of Defense to have National Guard troops available for a Saturday rally intended to demand freedom for imprisoned Capitol rioters.
The "Justice for J6" rally is being organized by the group Look Ahead America, which is led by former Trump campaign operative Matt Braynard. The rally is being held to support those who have been arrested for their roles in the January 6th insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
There are fears the rally will be attended by members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Members of both groups have been charged with conspiracy for January 6.
"The USCP has asked the Department of Defense for the ability to receive National Guard support should the need arise on September 18," the department announced.
