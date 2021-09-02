Right-wing violence on September 18 could extend far beyond Washington, DC: former FBI official

Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are among the supporters of Donald Trump expected to attend a September 18th rally in Washington, DC for those who have been charged for the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the violence may extend beyond DC, a former senior FBI official warned on Wednesday.

MSNBC's Ali Velshi interviewed Frank Figliuzzi, the former assistant director for counterintelligence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"What your take what is going to happen and what we should do about it?" Velshi asked.



"Contacts in federal law enforcement tell me they're all over this," Figliuzzi replied.

"This has certainly got their attention, in large part because the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are reportedly expressing interest in showing up. This rally has obtained a permit, the numbers expected to be large," he explained. "FBI, DHS, Capitol Police, Washington Metropolitan Police, all making arrangements, including some police departments not allowing any leave, calling in all officers for the day."

Figliuzzi worried about violence outside of DC.

"One of the concerns I have is will the security be so tight that there will be soft targets perceived around the rest of the country, where some violence could play out. That's why DHS, last Friday, reportedly briefed — telephonically briefed — law enforcement executives across the country regarding what they're seeing and the need to be vigilant, particularly in the lead-up to September 18th," Figliuzzi explained.

"That is worrisome," Velshi said.



