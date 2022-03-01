Russia humiliated as diplomats walk out of UN speech trying to rationalize Putin's Ukraine invasion: report

Russia continues to be humiliated and shunned on the world stage following a global uproar over Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sought to rationalize the invasion during a speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council, but had to deliver his address via video after sanctions prevented him from flying to Geneva.

"Dozens of diplomats from the European Union (EU), United States and Britain walked out of a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the top U.N. human rights forum on Tuesday," Reuters reported, citing a witness.

The Daily Beast posted video by Austrian diplomat Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger.

“This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression," she wrote.