Capitol cop shames ‘Blue Lives Matter’ crowd: ‘I’m still waiting for them’ to ‘condemn the violent attack’
CSPAN3

A U.S. Capitol police officer shamed Republicans who publicly back law enforcement to serve a racist agenda but tolerate violent attacks by Donald Trump's supporters.

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell was the first witness to testify in the House commission hearing to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, and he called out GOP lawmakers and others who object to protests against police brutality but defended the rioters who brutally attacked officers as they attempted to overturn Trump's election loss.

"There are some who express outrage when someone kneels by calling for social justice," Gonell said. "Where are those same people expressing the outrage could condemn the violent attack on law enforcement at the Capitol and our American democracy? I'm still waiting for them."

"As Americans and the world watched in horror what was happening at the Capitol we did not receive timely reinforcement and support we needed," the officer added, "in contrast during the Black Lives Matter protest last year. U.S. Capitol police had all the support we needed and more. Why the different response? Were it not for the brave members of the [Metropolitan Police Department] and later on from other law enforcement agencies, I'm afraid to think what could have happened on Jan. 6."


07 27 2021 10 08 16 www.youtube.com

SmartNews