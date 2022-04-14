Woman who sued Tennessee sheriff for forcibly baptizing her is found dead

Last week, a civil rights lawsuit against a former Tennessee sheriff's deputy was approved by a U.S. District Court judge. The lawsuit accuses the deputy of baptizing a woman against her will during a 2019 traffic stop. Now the woman who brought the lawsuit has been found dead, News9 reports.
Hamilton County deputies found the body of 42-year-old Shandele Marie Riley at a home on Log Cabin Lane. The cause of death is still unknown and an autopsy is yet to be conducted.
Former deputy Daniel Wilkey, was indicted in 2019 on 44 charges including rape, assault, and official oppression after he pulled over Riley and during the course of the traffic stop found her to be in possession of marijuana and placed her under arrest. After he placed her in handcuffs, Riley says Wilkey inappropriately touched her crotch.
"Wilkey and Riley next discussed religion. They spoke for another thirty minutes, and McRae left sometime during this conversation. Riley testified that Wilkey asked her whether she had been baptized. She responded with concern that she may not be ready. But, according to Riley’s testimony, Wilkey told her 'God [was] talking to him' and assured her that, if she got baptized, he would only write her a citation and she would be free to go about her business," the judge's ruling explains. "According to Riley, Wilkey also indicated that he would speak at court on her behalf if she agreed. Riley decided to go along with this plan because she '[did not] want to go to jail.' She also 'thought [Wilkey] was a God-fearing, church-like man who saw something . . . in [her], that God talked to him,' and testified that 'it felt good to believe that for a minute.'"
Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston has requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigate Riley's death.
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace played a clip of Trump's appearance and asked Vindman for his analysis.
"Honestly, it was word vomit, is what we heard, what that clip showed," Vindman said. "It's shocking that he didn't have the intellect, the intelligence to have the self-preservation to criticize somebody that the vast majority of the American public despises and identifies as a barbarian, as a war criminal. So, I mean, he's always been his own worst enemy and he continues to do so now."
Vindman then directly questioned Trump's mental fitness.
"I think he's incapable of leading, he was incapable of leading while in government, and I think he's devolved. I guess my question is, 'Does he have the faculties?' As bad as he was in the first Trump administration, he seems to have spiraled down. I don't know if that's, you know — if age or whatever it is, that it's getting to him now, that he's really incapable of piecing together coherent thoughts," he explained.
On Nov. 27, 1978, Dianne Feinstein – then the 45-year-old president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and two-time failed mayoral candidate – effectively announced her retirement from politics.
It was a foggy morning, and Feinstein greeted reporters at City Hall by telling them she would not seek reelection to the board of supervisors, San Francisco’s equivalent to the city council. The resignation of one person from the 11-member board earlier that month had given Mayor George Moscone an opportunity to put a progressive on the board, tipping the balance to 6-5 against Feinstein in her bid to retain leadership.
Feinstein’s plan didn’t last long. By the end of the day, she was the mayor of San Francisco, and had the dreadful responsibility of telling the city that both Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk had been assassinated – by a former member of the board.
“It is my duty to make this announcement,” she said, looking straight into the camera, amid audible gasps and screams, adding, “The suspect is Supervisor Dan White.”
Dianne Feinstein announced the shooting deaths at City Hall.
Feinstein handled this tragic announcement with poise – a quality that would characterize the nine years she went on to spend as San Francisco’s first female mayor and, later, as California’s first woman senator.
Feinstein is now 88 years old and has been in the U.S. Senate for almost 30 years, but concerns continue to be raised about whether she is still mentally sharp enough to continue in her current position.
This issue is being raised not by Republicans seeking to score political points, but by Democratic colleagues and congressional staff. It is not clear whether Feinstein will finish her current term, which runs through 2024, because there may be increased pressure for her to resign and let California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom, who considers Feinstein a mentor, appoint her successor.
That pressure will likely increase over the next months, but before that happens, it is worth looking back on her extraordinary career and her place in California, and more notably, San Francisco, history.
Senator from San Francisco
Feinstein’s tenure in the Senate, which began in 1992, made her a national figure. But San Francisco was always her home, even after three decades in Washington.
“When you become mayor because of an assassination and the horrific events that catapulted Feinstein’s into the mayor’s office, you will be forever linked to that city,” says Corey Busch, Moscone’s press secretary and an advisor on Feinstein’s campaign when she ran for mayor in 1979.
Feinstein got involved with local politics soon after graduating from Stanford University in 1955. She represented my district, a prosperous area of northern San Francisco, on the Board of Supervisors.
During that same period, San Francisco went from being a somewhat typical American city to becoming a major politically progressive hub. That transformation left the city deeply divided. Feinstein was able to govern it by combining social liberalism with strong support for business, development and real estate.
For me, as Feinstein’s teenage constituent, it was her crackdown on the punk music scene – which frequently included allowing the police to harass punks attending shows at venues like the Mabuhay Gardens, which was usually called the Mab – that bothered me. When I was 16, I climbed the flagpole in front of her stately and expensive house to amuse my friends. There’s a photo of this caper in my high school yearbook.
Mayor Feinstein’s generally conservative demeanor was also a target of our teenage derision, and other people’s as well. The legendary San Francisco columnist Herb Caen occasionally called her “Princess Di,” a reference to Feinstein’s formal, even imperious style.
Feinstein at a press conference following the City Hall shootings, which occurred steps from her office.
After leaving the San Francisco mayor’s office in 1987, Feinstein ran for governor of California in 1990. She lost to Republican Pete Wilson, but in 1992 won a special election to the U.S. Senate.
As senator, Feinstein’s moderation sometimes frustrated progressives in the Democratic Party, as it had her hometown constituents.
She voted for the war in Iraq in 2002 and for George W. Bush’s major tax-cutting legislation in 2001. More recently, she literally embraced the Republican senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina at the conclusion of Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
Feinstein hugs Graham after the Barrett hearings, Oct. 15, 2020.
But Feinstein was well liked, an electoral powerhouse long before California took on its current political shade of deep blue, and a generally reliable Democratic vote on major legislation. She supported the Affordable Care Act, voted against Donald Trump’s tax bill in 2017 and opposed all three of Trump’s Supreme Court nominees. She has also been a committed fighter for California’s economic interests, from winemaking to desert conservation.
In her last re-election to the Senate, in 2018, the 85-year-old Feinstein brushed off the kind of progressive primary challenge that felled other moderates in her party to win her fifth full term in office.
After more than 50 years in public office, her leadership after the City Hall killings remains Feinstein’s finest moment in politics – the one that made her long career possible. For San Franciscans of a certain age, she will forever be known as the woman who stepped in at one extraordinary and tragic moment and helped us believe our city would survive.