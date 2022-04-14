Judge blasts ‘charlatan’ Trump after MAGA rioter Dustin Thompson convicted on all counts: report
Capitol rioter Dustin Thompson was convicted on all counts after a jury rejected his argument attempting to blame former President Donald Trump for inciting his misconduct.

"Jan. 6 defendant Dustin Thompson GUILTY on all charges. including felony obstruction of Congress," Politico's Kyle Cheney reported.

Cheney said that Judge Reggie Walton went "on a tear about Jan. 6 and Trump" following the verdict.

"I think our democracy is in trouble because unfortunately we have charlatans like our former president who doesn't in my view really care about democracy but only about power," Walton said.

Walton detained Thompson pending sentencing.

"If somebody is weak-minded enough to buy in on what was being said and then come all the way from Ohio … and even doing it gleefully, I just have my real concerns about him," the judge explained. "The inevitable reality is that whether he does time now or does time later, he’s got to do time," Walton said just before ordering him held.

Cheney noted this was the third conviction in a trial that has gone to a jury.

"Prosecutors are now three for three in Jan. 6 jury trials, winning convictions on every charge," Cheney reported. "They've had less success in two bench trials before Judge McFadden, who has been an outlier in these cases."

Sam Shamansky, Thompson's attorney, told MSNBC on Wednesday that Trump "cajoled, groomed and directed" the capitol rioters.

