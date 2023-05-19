DC police lieutenant charged with tipping off Proud Boys leader about imminent arrest: report
Proud Boy Enrique Tarrio (Photo by Chandan Khanna of AFP)

A Washington D.C. police officer was arrested and accused of lying about leaking information to the leader of the right-wing Proud Boys militant group.

An indictment alleged that Shane Lamond, a lieutenant with the Metropolitan Police Department, warned Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio before the Jan. 6 insurrection that an arrest warrant had been issued for him related to the destruction of a Black Lives Matter banner, reported the Associated Press.

Tarrio was arrested in Washington two days before Proud Boys members and other Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an effort to overturn his presidential election loss.

Lamond, 47, warned Tarrio shortly before the riot that the FBI and U.S. Secret Service were “all spun up” about InfoWars broadcasts indicating the Proud Boys intended to disguise themselves as Joe Biden supporters on Inauguration Day, according to the indictment, and told the extremist leader that authorities planned to arrest him.

A federal grand jury indicted Lamond on one count of obstruction of justice and three counts of making false statements.

