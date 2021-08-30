WATCH: Angry white man lunges at NBC correspondent during live hurricane report
MSNBC/screen grab

NBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster was threatened on Monday while reporting on Hurricane Ida from Gulfport, Mississippi.

The incident occurred as Brewster was updating MSNBC host Craig Melvin on the storm's aftermath.

"I'm going to toss it back to you because we've got a person who needs a little help right now," Brewster told Melvin.

As Brewster spoke, an angry white man lunged at him from off-camera.

"Hey!" Melvin exclaimed while MSNBC cut Brewster's feed. "We're going to check in with Shaq Brewster just to make sure all is well. There's a lot of crazy out there. A lot of crazy."

Watch the video below from MSNBC.

