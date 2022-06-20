Local election official's testimony strikes back at pro-Trump conspiracy theorists that accused her of stealing votes

Former Georgia election worker Wandrea ArShaye "Shaye" Moss will join Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, his deputy Gabe Sterling in the fourth public hearing by the House Select Committee addressing the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and attempt to overthrow the 2020 election.

Moss' statement was released by the committee Tuesday evening showing that she intends to address some of the conspiracy theories claiming that she somehow attempted to steal the election by passing something to her mother, who was also working to count votes after the vote.

Trump and Rudy Giuliani both accused her of fraud which resulted in death threats.

"In early December, former President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and other allies started spreading terrible lies about my mother and me," she intends to tell the committee. "They said we snuck ballots into the State Farm Arena in a suitcase. That is a lie. They said we lied about a water main break to kick observers out. That is a lie. They said we counted ballots multiple times to try to steal the election. That is a lie. And they said we passed around flash drives to try to hack voting machines. That's a lie, too— the thing they got so worked up about my mom passing to me was a ginger mint. Her favorite candy."

A committee aid told the press that they will continue to highlight the pressure campaign by Trump and his allies and those who were on the receiving end of Trump's attacks and the threats by his supporters.

"During this hearing, what we'll demonstrate is that President Trump and his allies drove a pressure campaign based on lies and these lies led to threats that put state and local officials and their families at risk, these lies perpetuated the public's belief that the election was stolen, tainted by widespread fraud. And these lies also contributed to the violence on January 6," the committee aide said. "We will show that the President was warned that these actions, including false claims of election fraud, pressuring state and local officials, risked violence did it anyway."

