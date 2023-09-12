'She had limited value': Seattle cop busted for mocking pedestrian killed by fellow officer

Bodycam footage released on Monday shows a Seattle, Washington cop "audibly laughing and joking on a phone call the day after an incident where a fellow officer had hit and killed a pedestrian with their patrol car," KIRO 7 reports.

"The officer on the call is identified as Seattle Police Officers’ Guild Vice President Daniel Auderer. In it, Auderer can be heard talking about the incident where 23-year-old exchange student Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by Officer Kevin Dave," the outlet explains.

KIRO 7 says that "shortly after saying 'she’s dead,' Auderer laughs and says 'it's a regular person,' referring to Kandula. He then says 'just write a check -- $11,000, she was 26 anyway, she had limited value.'"

Per KIRO 7, "Auderer also mentions that Dave was 'going 50 [miles an hour],' stating how 'that's not out of control' for a trained driver. A report released in June revealed that Dave was actually traveling at 74 miles an hour in a 25-mile-an-hour zone while responding to a different call."

KIRO 7 recalls that "Auderer had responded to the scene on the night of Jan. 23 to conduct a drug recognition test on Dave. According to the timestamp on the bodycam video, Auderer's phone call about the incident took place the following evening."

Local residents expressed outrage to KIRO 7 about Auderer's conduct.

"I think these people need to be investigated. This kind of behavior is not expected from a public servant. Especially in that moment," Shub of Seattle said. Another person added, "Like laughing is one, but those comments….they were even worse than the laughter."