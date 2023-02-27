Multiple gunshots in Oakland trigger Comcast outage
Photo: Shutterstock

No one was injured during multiple shootings in an area of Oakland, California, Sunday, but the gunshots did trigger a Comcast outage, the company reported.

The bullets apparently damaged Comcast cable fiber.

Comcast technicians witnessed the impact from multiple bullets and crews began work to restore services, said a statement from the company, which apologized for the outage to area residents and business customers.

It wasn't immediately clear what the shooter or shooters were aiming at.

Just over a year ago some 30,000 customers temporarily lost internet, phone and TV service after several bullets damaged an Xfinity fiber cable in Oakland, the Mercury News reported. An individual was reportedly captured on a surveillance camera firing some 17 shots into the air before the outage.

"Service is shot," quipped a reporter.


