Miami Beach forced to impose curfew to clamp down on violent Spring Breakers
Police markers at a shooting scene (Shutterstock.com)

The Miami Beach City Council was forced to impose a curfew after violence broke out during spring break, NBC Miami reported Monday.

There were two separate shootings over the weekend with five hospitalized, the report explained.

"Our city is past its endpoint," said Mayor Dan Gelber. "We can't endure this anymore."

The curfew will go into effect after midnight on Thursday and run through 6 a.m. Monday.

"We just simply cannot have people come to our city and have to worry about being shot," Gelber said. "That's not a way a city can operate."

The violence over the weekend adds to a slate of nine shootings across the United States. At a car show in Dumas, Arkansas, 27 people were shot.

In New Iberia, Louisiana, five people were injured, including an infant after a drive-by shooting.

Two were killed and three injured in Norfolk, Virginia on Saturday night when a fight broke out outside of a bar. CNN news assistant Sierra Jenkins, 25, was among those killed as she was leaving.

Madison Heights, Virginia was another shooting in which one person was killed and four others were injured, leaving police desperate for information from the community.

Houston, Texas reported a shooting outside of a teenager's birthday party when a fight broke out. One teen was killed with three others wounded.

Fayetteville, North Carolina reported three people killed and three others wounded at a hotel leaving police there desperate for answers, but early reports reveal a biker gang might have been involved.

Dallas, Texas saw a shooting on Saturday night as well with more than ten people wounded, though the final number is "undetermined" the Dallas PD said.

An Austin, Texas mass shooting resulted in four people being shot at the SXSW festival Saturday over "a disturbance between two groups of people."

See the full report about Miami Beach below:



