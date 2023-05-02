Shooting suspect at Memphis television station arrested: report
Crime scene tape (Shutterstock.com)

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting involving an AR-15 at a FOX13 Memphis, Tennessee, the television station reports.

No injuries were reported in connection with the shooting.

The gunman fired one shot before running to a nearby Ubee's restaurant, where he barricaded himself and streamed the standoff on Facebook Live, according to the report.

ATF agents and police officers responded to the scene.

The investigation prompted the closure of South Highland Street.

The standoff ended when the gunman was taken into custody about two hours after the shot was fired, according to Memphis police.

Negotiators got the shooter to disarm himself before his arrest, FOX 13 anchor Dakarai Turner tweeted.

FOX13 employees were for about 30 minutes. while police secured the area but all have since safely returned to work inside the station.

According to the report, “the gunman first approached a FOX13 employee outside of the gate wanting to talk. The suspect then showed the FOX13 employee that he had a gun.”

“The FOX13 employee then ended the conversation and left before the suspect went to the front of the building and fired a single shot.”

The University of Memphis, located directly across the street from the FOX13 station, said in a statement: “The University and Police Services are issuing this message in a continuing effort to communicate safety information to our students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

The shooting suspect’s mother called FOX13 to say their son has experienced mental health issues and has been receiving ongoing treatment at a mental health center since he was 16.

Another person who said they were a a friend of the shooter said they planned to meet the shooter later today to bring him to a shelter.

"His mamma going to get him some help, today," the suspect’s mother said.

"This is a reflection of why his daddy should have been there. You teach your boys how to be men. They need their fathers... It has not been an easy road for me, as a parent."

