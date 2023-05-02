Florida author arrested and charged with battery for throwing a drink at Matt Gaetz

A Florida feminist author has been charged with battery after she threw a drink at GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz during a wine festival this weekend, the New York Post reported.

Selena J. Chambers, 41, was charged with one count of battery on an elected official and one count of simple battery.

Chambers reportedly cursed out Gaetz and his wife before throwing her drink at him. She then flashed him the middle finger as she was walking away. A witness who was standing next to Gaetz was also struck by the drink.

Chambers claimed to police that she has slipped and dropped her drink, accidentally getting it on Gaetz -- who says he plans to press charges.

IN OTHER NEWS: Top GOP figures charged in ballot fraud case out of New York

“I will never allow the safety of Northwest Floridians to be compromised,” Gaetz said in a statement.

“I will be pressing charges against this individual in order to uphold the civility our community deserves. Thank you to the Walton County Sheriff’s office for taking swift action," he added.

Chambers has been released on $1,000 bond.

SmartNews