'They turn to violence': Princeton professor ties hate-based shooting to Trumpism

A Princeton professor Saturday tied the recent fatal hate-crime shooting to "Trumpism," using the opportunity to show that the problem has existed throughout various generations.

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude appeared on MSNBC's Ayman, and was asked by the host about how "we are constantly being urged to pretend that we live in a post racial society." The host also noted that the "journey from the march on Washington until today is far from complete."

"Absolutely," Glaude said, noting that "we're being told that the problem is -- the problem is diversity, equity, and inclusion. The problem is critical race theory. That's what we're being told is the threat to democratic life, right?"

"I think what we have to understand is that there is a segment of the society that believes that their way of life is being threatened. And in the history of America, whenever that particular group of folk believe that our lives are being threatened, they turn to violence. They always have."

He added:

"This is something that I have to say, Ayman, people have been trying to make the point that Trumpism is new. It is, a particular form of it. I'll give it that. But we've had to deal with these people for generations. We've had to deal with this sort of folk. We are quite familiar with this. And so part of the work that has to be done is to how can I put this? We have to commit ourselves, finally, to acknowledging it so that we can stamp it out."

